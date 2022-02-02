Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $268.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

