Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $560.83 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.09.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.