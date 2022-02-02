Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 6,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JNPR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 5,765,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.