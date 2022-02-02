KeyCorp Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

NYSE SHW opened at $293.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

