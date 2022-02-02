Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.