Kin (KIN) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $92.37 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00130965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,454,746,230 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.