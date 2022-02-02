Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGFHY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

