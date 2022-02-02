Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.11

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.38. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 8,056 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.