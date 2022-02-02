Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $165.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $139.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $609.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.06 million to $623.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of KNSL traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $202.11. 2,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,741. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

