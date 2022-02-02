Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,304 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $21,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.