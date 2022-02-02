KOK Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00014858 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $594.65 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00117333 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

