Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €41.00 ($46.07) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($47.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

