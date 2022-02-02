Krios (GIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 65.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Krios has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $944,948.66 and approximately $21.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009749 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00334792 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

