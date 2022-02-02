Kusama (KSM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $66.37 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $164.71 or 0.00439419 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $66.37 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.27 or 0.07123693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00058451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,478.36 or 0.99983911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055302 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

