Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Up 4.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.39. 32,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 22,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kyocera Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

