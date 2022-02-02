Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 105,000 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASXC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASXC stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

