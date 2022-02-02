Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.