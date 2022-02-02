Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $78,560.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

