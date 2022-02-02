Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is NZS Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

NZS Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 3.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $8.69 on Wednesday, hitting $598.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $671.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $500.14 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

