Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

