Lance Torgerson Sells 7,006 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

Civeo stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

