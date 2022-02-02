Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.09) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.66).

LAND stock opened at GBX 786.60 ($10.58) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 766.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

