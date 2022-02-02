LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Down 5%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 5,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,286,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

