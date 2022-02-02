Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.