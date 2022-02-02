LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $151.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.84. 2,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,555. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

