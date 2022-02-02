Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.46

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 200893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $820.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

