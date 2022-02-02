LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

