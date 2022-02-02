Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $153,429.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

