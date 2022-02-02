Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.90 and last traded at C$39.73. 194,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,005,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.71.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.57.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.