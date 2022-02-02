Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,735,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

LIN stock opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.05.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

