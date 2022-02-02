LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 93.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,735 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

