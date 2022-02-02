Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.