loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research firms have commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 47,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

