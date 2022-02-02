loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,628. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $406,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 63.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

