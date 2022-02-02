Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $396.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

