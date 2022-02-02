Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Loews were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Loews by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

