Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $594.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

