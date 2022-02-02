Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

SKIN stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SKIN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

