Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN opened at $356.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.29 and its 200 day moving average is $418.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $1,203,610 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.