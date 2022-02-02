Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $557,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 11,532.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

