Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,967 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

