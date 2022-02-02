Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 932,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $5,504,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 466,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,089. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

