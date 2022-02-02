Lonza Group Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.50.

Lonza Group stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.