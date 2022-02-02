Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter.

LYLT stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Loyalty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

