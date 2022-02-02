LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Andrew Jenner Purchases 5,000 Shares

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,974.46).
LPA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. LPA Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.87.
About LPA Group
