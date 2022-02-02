LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Andrew Jenner Purchases 5,000 Shares

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,974.46).

LPA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. LPA Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.87.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

