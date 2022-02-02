LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $177.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.26. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $111.15 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.