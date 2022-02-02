LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

