Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 759 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $390.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.91 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.