Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $32,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.