Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock worth $676,943 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

